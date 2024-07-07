Waratahs make it eight games unbeaten after knocking off Roosters

Waratah Tigers have done something not many clubs have been able to in recent years, securing the double over DPC Roosters after a 50-16 victory at Darlington Point.
It was the home side who were able to make a strong start as the Waratahs were unable to deal with a Ben Jeffery bomb, and Charlie Martin was able to dive over, however, the Roosters lost Tom Bowditch to a knee injury sustained competing for the ball.
The Roosters were able to convert their early dominance into points as their lead was extended shortly after when Guy Thompson barged his way over under the post.
Needing to strike back quickly, a penalty close to the line gave the Waratahs a chance, and they were able to get the ball to Moses Lolohea, who was able to run at the line before flicking back to Ulukaulupe Akolo to send the winger in.
After fighting off a repeat set, Waratahs drew level after a try to Sione Tulahe and were able to take the lead into halftime as right on the siren, Linsay Maiava found his way over for a 16-10 lead.
It went try for try in the second half with Moses Lolohea and Michael Kilby scoring either side of a try to DPC's Orisi Rokobaiti as the Waratahs looked to put the game to bed.
A second to Lolohea started to give the Waratahs the ascendancy before a second to Akolo and one each to Jack Cooper and Sinamaki Tatofi wrapped up the 34-point win for the Griffith-based side.
It continues what has been a successful return to the Group 20 competition, which sees the Waratahs sitting on an eight-game unbeaten stretch.
Waratahs coach Willie Lolohea said his side should be proud of what they have been able to achieve already this season
"We are very happy and proud of the accomplishments this team has achieved," he said.
"At the moment, I have told the boys to keep their heads down and work in silence, just like at the start of the year. No one really believed in us and what we could bring to the table, but we found our stride.
"Our defence just keeps getting better and better each game. That is what got us the win today."
The Waratahs will return home to face Hay while DPC will have two weeks to prepare for TLU.
