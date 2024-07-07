NRLW success: coaches, players, council call for big games to return to Wagga

For the first time Wagga rugby league fans have watched the Canberra Raiders NRLW side in action locally, but head coach Darrin Borthwick hopes it isn't the last.
The team arrived at Equex Centre on Saturday for a pre-season game against the reigning premiers Newcastle Knights.
In a dominant performance the Knights handed the home side a 28-8 loss but coach Darrin Borthwick is optimistic it won't be the last time his team plays in Wagga.
Newcastle head coach Ben Jeffries echoed his sentiments, and the pair would like to continue their relationship in the future.
"Speaking to the Knights coach, he wants to make it an annual thing too, so whether we keep playing trial games here or if we look at bringing a round game here sometime in the future, that'd be terrific," Borthwick said.
Despite the loss, Borthwick was impressed with what he saw on field, emphasising the chance to move players around to find what works before the season begins.
With round one just three weeks away, he said many players made a good case for selection in their season opener.
"Some of the girls that haven't had a game for a while got an opportunity today and they impressed," Borthwick said.
"I was pretty happy with that, it's like any trial though, you're worried about coming out with a few injuries and we've probably got one, but we'll wait and see how it comes back.
"Some of the girls have put their hands up for a spot in round one and I'm pretty happy with that."
One Raider who will need to vie for her spot in coming weeks however is Junee-born Elise Smith.
The second rower had hoped to return to the field for the first time in the 'home' game but was not cleared by physios during the week.
"It's always special playing at GIO but it's extra special having your family and friends here, being back at home, seeing us girls out on the field," Smith said.
"I absolutely will be fine by round one, they just wanted to give me that extra week, obviously it was devastating because it's at home but you've got to do the right thing so I don't miss any games during the season, but I'm back running and I feel good, so definitely ready for round one.
"I am devastated I couldn't be a part of it but it was great."
From the sideline Smith said she was impressed with the one percent efforts and seeing so many players rotating off the bench.
Playing four 20-minute quarters with unlimited interchanges, there was plenty of time for all fit players to take the field.
The Raiders side featured five debutants for the club, including sister Tatiana Finau and Claudia Finau.
Hailing from New Zealand the pair said they're privileged to be chasing their dreams together at the Raiders.
At just 18 and 20, the sisters reunited this year after Tatiana arrived to join the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs last year.
They said the game has been a huge help in identifying what needs to be finessed.
"I think we take a lot out of this game, there's a lot of us new girls and we're trying to get those connections and gel together," Claudia said.
"It gives us something to work on over the next couple of weeks going into round one."
"There's still a lot to work on but we've got a few weeks to fix that up," Tatiana added.
Born and raised in Auckland the pair said that bringing the game to local communities makes playing even more enjoyable.
"Giving back to the community, showing those girls that there is an opportunity and pathway if they want to play, it's really important," Tatiana said.
Newcastle Knights second rower Yasmin Clydsdale echoed the sister's sentiments in her return to Wagga having played rugby union here previously.
"It was great, it's such a great environment here and the locals really love their league and their rugby," Cyldsdale said.
Happy with how her side performed in their only preseason game, she feels confident heading into round one later this month.
Coming into the game without a set game plan she said it was a good opportunity to see how the side found cohesion together.
"We have things we can work towards now, coming away with those tries and getting to our kicks was mainly what we were focusing on," she said.
"It did feel weird but great getting those little breaks but I think any trial game where you're versing an opposition not just your own team you're going to get something out of.
Grateful for the fans who flooded the field post-game, Clydsdale said it still doesn't feel real when they're swarmed with people after photos and autographs.
Reflecting on the field condition she hailed it was one of the 'most pristine' fields she has ever played on and called for more clubs to come to Wagga.
Wagga City Council event manager Kadison Hofert said the even was an overwhelming success.
With 2000 enthusiastic fans coming through the gates she said they couldn't have asked for a better crowd or clubs to welcome to Wagga.
"It was a really successful day, it was really exciting to get NRLW out to the region and see all the lead up games and see the junior talent we have down here too," Hofert said.
"It's super important to showcase that junior talent and for them, they get to see their heroes play on our local turf and that gives them something to strive for and also puts their talent on show."
Excited to see both the little and big kids excited to meet their idols after the game, Hofert is optimistic the game is another step forward in the Council's long standing relationship with the Raiders.
"It was another successful game, hopefully we can lock in something for future years because we love having them here and I think they love coming here," she said.
