The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

NRLW success: coaches, players, council call for big games to return to Wagga

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 7 2024 - 10:56am, first published 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton's Ua Ravu signs a ball for local supporters after the Canberra Raiders NRLW trial against Newcastle Knights. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Leeton's Ua Ravu signs a ball for local supporters after the Canberra Raiders NRLW trial against Newcastle Knights. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

For the first time Wagga rugby league fans have watched the Canberra Raiders NRLW side in action locally, but head coach Darrin Borthwick hopes it isn't the last.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.