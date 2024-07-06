Tough weekend for Griffith Pascoe Cup outfits ahead of general bye

It was a tough weekend for Griffith's Pascoe Cup sides, with both Hanwood and Yoogali FC falling to defeat.
It was a coming back to earth for the Yooglai FC side as they played host Lake Albert at Yellow Tail Park.
Lake Albert was able to hit the front after 10 minutes when Matthew Kleine found the back of the net, while Sajad Akhlaghi doubled their advantage six minutes later.
With the game threatening to get out of hand for the Yoogali side, Michael Perre popped up to pull the margin back to one goal, but on the half-hour mark, Kleine was able to add his second while another soon after to Jaiden Watson saw Lake Albert leading 4-1 at the break.
Five minutes after the interval, the Sharks were able to put the game to bed when Beck Frostick scored to see Lake Albert able to come away with a 5-1 victory.
Meanwhile, Wagga United picked up their first win of the season as they were able to condemn Hanwood to their first loss of the season at Rawlings Park.
It was a good start for visitors, as Jordan Bellato was able to find the back of the net after 10 minutes, and Hanwood was able to hold onto that 1-0 lead for the remainder of the first half.
The Wagga side were able to hit back seven minutes into the second half before taking the lead 15 minutes later.
Jayden Beattie added a third for the Wagga United outfit before Nazareno Tello pulled a goal back for Hanwood as they looked to rescue a point in the final nine minutes.
It wasn't to be, however, as in the dying stages, Irish Freemantle added a fourth for United to see them lock away a 4-2 victory.
