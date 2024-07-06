The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'I'm pretty keen for it': Griffith footballer selected for VAFA showcase

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated July 6 2024 - 11:43am, first published 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith footballer Nick Conlan with his parents Chris and Karen ahead of his senior debut for St Bernard's. Picture supplied
Griffith footballer Nick Conlan with his parents Chris and Karen ahead of his senior debut for St Bernard's. Picture supplied

Griffith footballer Nick Conlan will play in one of the biggest games of his young career on Saturday as he takes part in the VAFA under 19 showcase.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.