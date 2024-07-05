Rankins Springs Road closed after accident

A traffic accident has closed Rankins Springs Road for the near future, with police and paramedics both on the scene evaluating the seriousness of the situation.
The road is closed just past the intersection of Rifle Range Road, where it appears at least one vehicle has had a major accident. Police and emergency services are currently at the scene.
The scale of the accident is not yet known, and it remains unknown whether anyone was seriously injured in the crash. The cause of the accident is unknown.
At least three police vehicles, an ambulance and the SES have attended the incident and are still on scene.
Motorists are being reminded to drive carefully and use caution on the roads.
A spokesperson for the police said the road was unlikely to reopen soon and advised motorists to detour through Macedone Road or, if needing to get to Beelbangera, to go through Bilbul.
More to come.
