Griffith highlighted in hometown cop campaign

NSW Police have officially launched the 'You Should Be a Cop in your Hometown' campaign, highlighting Griffith as a particular hotspot for applicants.
The recruitment campaign is focused on bringing applicants to 12 regional areas, including Albury, Bathurst, Griffith, Tamworth and Wagga Wagga.
Though placements are dependent on needs, the campaign hopes to provide some reassurance and confidence in regional recruits that they can be placed back in their hometowns after graduating the academy.
Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree said that the campaign wasn't exclusive to the 12 towns listed, and that anyone signing up could nominate where they'd most like to work.
"We know that becoming a police officer and moving away from home can be a big ask, especially if you have family and enjoy where you live," he said.
"As well as being paid to train and starting your career with NSW Police, when you join, you can identify where you would like to work and if an applicant is from a regional area not listed, we will still look at positions available in the area."
A spokesperson for Griffith Police Station said that applicants would be told when accepted where they would be placed.
"If you have ever thought about becoming a police officer, there's never been a better time. As well as being paid to train and starting your career with NSW Police, if you live in one of the areas we're targeting, you can be a cop in your hometown," they said.
The campaign comes along with a youth work experience program, designed to encourage young people to pursue careers in policing and reducing barriers that could prevent their joining.
The program is running across Sutherland Shire, Oxley Police District and southwest Sydney for classes of 15-20 students, with participants from Years 10 to 12 identified by their school careers counsellor.
"This is an opportunity to showcase a career in policing for young people, who may have not previously considered joining the police force," Assistant Commissioner Wood said.
"We are hoping to attract young people from big and small regional towns, metropolitan areas and culturally diverse backgrounds, because it will help us better serve the community."
