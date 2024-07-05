The keys to financial success: Rabobank, Ricegrowers holding Coly workshop

Coleambally farmers will be able to expand their financial skills to manage their businesses more proficiently at an upcoming workshop.
Co-hosted by Ricegrowers' Association of Australia (RGA), the event will be an opportunity to both up-skill and network later this month.
A group of Rabobank's Rabo Client Council's farming clients are volunteering to implementing programs providing practical, hands-on guidance for understanding financial statements and banking requirements.
Topics will include taxation versus management accounting, essential business management ratios and understanding key components of a business's financial profile.
Rabo Client Council member and farmer Monique Bryant said while farmers have extensive on-farm experience, understanding the nuances of financing can be unfamiliar territory.
"The workshops offer a valuable chance for farmers to step away from their business, absorb the same information and foster a shared understanding of financial reporting," she said.
"By learning together, they can enhance their financial expertise as a team."
RGA president, Peter Herrmann says, as with any business, it is critical for farmers to possess strong financial skills.
"The workshops will help our growers improve their understanding of financial reporting and banking, thereby assisting to boost the resilience and prosperity of the local farming industry.
"This, in turn, strengthens their family and local community."
Rabobank regional manager Sally Bull said the workshops have been well received in the past.
"Since the launch of them in 2018, the Rabo Client Councils have extended this valuable learning opportunity to over 4550 farmers across Australia and New Zealand," she said.
"If you're interested in attending these workshops, keen to meet other leading producers in the agri sector and increase your financial literacy and skills, confirm your place before the courses are fully allocated."
The workshops will be limited to 30 participants and are not restricted to the bank's clients.
They will be held in Coleambally on Wednesday, July 24, 8.30am until 3.30pm, with morning tea and lunch provided.
Contact rabocommunity@rabobank.com with any enquiries.
