Defence recruitment bus returns to Griffith

Less than a year after their last visit, the defence recruitment bus is back in Griffith to pitch to high schoolers potential careers in the military.
The ADF's 'Mobile ADF Careers Centre,' or MACC bus, is parked up in Kooyoo Street to reach out to regional young people about career pathways after school.
Warrant officer class 2 Dan Spinaze said that the bus was designed for visibility and advertising, but also to help those with applications already in the pipeline.
"It's a presence in the street, but it's also so that people who have an application in can talk to us one-on-one," he said.
"Candidate are usually either year 10, 11 or year 12 so often parents have questions. They're unsure of the schooling requirements, so that gives the parents a chance to talk to a recruiter and relieve their anxiety. It's double-sided."
Recruitment staff are also on deck to help with the paperwork side of things, certifying documents and uploading them from the bus.
The bus launched in 2023, and has been on tour since as part of a targeted push towards military recruitment in the regions.
Warrant officer Spinaze said that the push had been successful so far, but the ADF was keen to keep the bus touring.
"It's really good for existing candidates, but we're there for the advertising as well. A lot of people don't know much about ADF careers, especially in the regions so it gives people a chance to come in," he said.
"They can come in, find out about the current incentives - it really helps drive home what they want in a job whether it's a gap year, part time or full time, combat or no combat."
The bus is in Kooyoo Street until July 7. More information is available at adfcareers.gov.au.
