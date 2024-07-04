Council to decide on future of old hospital buildings

The Griffith Base Hospital redevelopment is well underway, making solid progress and is on track to be completed and open in early 2025.
But with the opening imminent, the question of what to do with the old buildings is now being asked of Griffith City Council.
A notice of motion from deputy mayor Anne Napoli for the next meeting asks that Griffith City Council begin investigating the future of the remaining buildings.
"With the development of the new Griffith Hospital, it is crucial to consider the future use of the old hospital buildings," the motion reads.
"Repurposing these buildings for critical services such as cancer care accommodation, medical accommodation, a drug and alcohol unit, end-of-life care, and family accommodation could provide significant benefits to the community."
The motion urges a study to look into possibilities and delay demolishing any buildings until the study is complete.
The motion also foreshadows the need to secure funding and resources to repurpose the buildings if they're found to be suitable, and asks staff to investigate potential funding as well as reach out to Minister for Health Ryan Park.
Councillors are also asked to decide on the rates and charges to use the soon-to-be-completed Hanwood Kiosk.
Council staff have recommended a rate of $175 per day for using the kiosk, halving the fee for periods of two days or longer. That comes with a refundable bond of $282 per booking, paid back if the kiosk is undamaged afterwards.
For lights on the main soccer ground at Hanwood Oval, staff have recommended a fee of $15 per hour.
Any decision the council makes will have to be put on public exhibition for 28 days before it can be included in the revenue policy.
