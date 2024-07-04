Altina has welcomed two adorable African serval kittens to their park

Altina Wildlife Park has welcomed two adorable new African serval kittens to the park, thanks to mother Layla.
A male and female kitten were born to Altina's serval Layla around two months ago, but unfortunately, Layla was unable to provide and care for her new kids to her own distress.
As Layla grew more frustrated, the park's Animal Care team stepped in and raised the kittens on her behalf - and over the last months, have ensured that the two are happy and healthy cats.
Animal and Operations Manager Rebecca Surian said that they'd never had that issue before, but Layla had alerted them that she needed help.
'It was interesting how she communicated with us that she wasn't confident in caring for her young," she said.
"She was anxious, she was at our feet meowing. It came across as she was stressed ... normally, she doesn't let us near her offspring but this time, she let us go to the box and pick them up which is unusual."
Ms Surian pointed to the incident as an example of how intelligent the cats were.
"We're lucky that she trusted us like that as well ... she knew that she needed help and she told us."
The male cat has been named Kofi, after the Ghanian word meaning 'Born on Friday' while the female is Nia, a Swahili word meaning 'purpose.'
The cats have quickly become favourites of park staff, vying for attention and frequently jumping on laps.
"There's no stopping them. They're gorgeous, they're good time-wasters and they'd be happy to play with us all day, they're very active and enjoy interaction and they're loving being next to Mum again," Ms Surian said.
"They're really soft to touch, they're nice and healthy and developmentally, they're doing great. They love interaction so much, so we're opening it up for people to visit them because they really enjoy play."
The kittens are in an enclosure next to Layla, where they can see each other and communicate but are separated for now due to the risk that Layla's other daughter could hurt them.
Kofi and Nia are both open to visitors at the park from July 5.
