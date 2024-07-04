Machete-wielding man who turned up at motel room sentenced

A man who caused a panic after turning up to a motel room with a machete will serve a corrections order in the community.
In court, Brardy John Phillip St Clair was also ordered to abstain from illicit drugs and alcohol, which were noted as factors in his offending.
The 33-year-old man pleaded guilty to a charge of "custody of a knife in a public place".
The incident, which occurred at the Acacia Motel earlier this year, also put him in breach of previous convictions including two counts of "never licensed person drive vehicle on road" and eight counts of "dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception".
"It's an offence (St Clair) committed... dressed in black outside a motel and the occupants have called 000," Magistrate Trevor Khan told St Clair's legal representative Paul Keane in court on July 3.
"It's very hard to put a positive spin on that."
The court heard that St Clair was captured on CCTV on January 5 carrying a Gerber branded machete and entering the grounds of the motel.
He knocked on the front door of one of the units and when it opened he entered.
Footage showed a man and a woman flee the room, with the male occupant dialing 000 as St Clair stood in the doorway. The caller and St Clair then argued for a time before the offender left.
After police attended the scene and spoke with the victims, they visited St Clair's address where he was arrested.
The court was told he gave no excuse for having the machete in public.
"He has one problem - an addiction to illicit drugs," Magistrate Khan said.
Magistrate Khan also noted high rates of knife crime have occurred in Australia in recent times.
"Too many people are suffering debilitating wounds and death as a result of people carrying knives," he said.
"If one of the victims at the motel had produced a weapon, who knows what (might) have happened. You (St Clair) might have been facing charges of reckless wounding or murder. The other alternative is... police come along and stop you, you make one bad move and you're killed.
"The only one who can make change is you."
In addition to being placed on a 13-month intensive corrections order, St Clair will need to comply with a six-month curfew between 9pm and 7pm along with 120 hours of community service.
His ICO will expire August next year.
