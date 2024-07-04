Yenda Public School uses new yarning circle for community connection

Yenda Public School has opened a brand-new yarning circle, encouraging students, staff and the entire community to sit down and connect with each other as equals.
The circle was opened on July 4, with a ceremony at the school including a smoking ceremony and dance performances to inaugurate the yarning circle.
The idea of a yarning circle is Indigenous, and represents a traditional practice where all can come together to share knowledge and stories as equals - the circle ensuring that there is no hierarchy and all can talk as equals.
The ceremony was started by Uncle Allan McKenzie Senior, who performed a smoking ceremony to cleanse the area - before dancers from Murrumbidgee Regional High School performed some traditional Wiradjuri dances.
Students delivered a touching speech centring around Paul Kelly and Kev Carmody's famed song 'From Little Things Big Things Grow' and the story of reconciliation in Australia so far.
Relieving principal Nikki Callinan said that it was a major milestone for the school, and a major step forward for reconciliation.
"By actively participating in these cultural expressions, our students are not only honouring the past but also paving the way for a future built on mutual respect and understanding," she said.
"In our yarning circle, we aim to foster an environment where students, teachers, parents and community members can engage in meaningful conversations. It's a place where we can listen, learn and grow together ... it is more than a physical space, it represents our commitment to inclusivity, reconciliation and the celebration of our shared stories."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.