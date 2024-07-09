Local leader column with Virginia Tropeano from Friends of Griffith Pound | July 2024

Nova is a very sweet girl with a playful and energetic personality but she has been at the pound for too long and urgently needs to find her forever home.
She is a young staffy cross and just over one-year-old with a very loving and people-friendly personality.
Nova walks well on a lead and loves going out for walks. She is high energy so will need plenty of exercise, and she gets on very well with larger, male dogs but is not so happy with small or female dogs, so a one dog home may be preferable for her.
If you can offer Nova a loving, energetic, forever home and would like to meet her, please give the council a call on 1300 176 077 to arrange a meet and greet.
Her adoption fee of $480 includes desexing, microchip, lifetime registration, flea and worm treatment and first vaccination.
To help battle the sad flow of unwanted puppies and kittens who end up at the pound each summer, Friends of Griffith Pound are currently conducting their winter desexing campaign.
The importance of desexing pets before spring is highlighted throughout Australia in July, the national desexing month. All pet owners are encouraged to please desex their pets.
Pet owners residing in the Griffith LGA who hold a pension or concession card are eligible to purchase $60 desexing vouchers for cats and $95 vouchers for dogs. Apply through the link on our Facebook page or go to our website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.