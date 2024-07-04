Local leader column with Carmel La Rocca from Multicultural Council of Griffith | July 2024

This month, we're focusing on two exciting events happening in October.
The inaugural street parade will kick off the festivities, showcasing the vibrant spirit of Griffith with colourful floats, marching bands, and local performers.
Whether you're a local business owner, a school student, or simply someone who loves our town, there's a place for you in this parade.
Here are just a few ways you can get involved:
This inaugural event celebrates our local culture and heritage, support local businesses and strengthen community bonds, and create a new tradition for future generations.
Ready to be part of this event? Here's what you can do.
This new addition to the city's calendar is set to become a cherished tradition, highlighting the town's unique character and community pride.
A week later, the annual Multicultural Festival will steal the spotlight, showcasing a vibrant mix of cultural delights. Visitors will be treated to a variety of food vendors serving global cuisines, captivating dance and music performances.
The festival offers a chance for both locals and visitors to discover and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Griffith, promoting harmony and solidarity within the community.
For more information phone 0411 604 904.
