Roosters lose two key players ahead of clash with Waratahs

The two in form sides of the Group 20 first grade competition will face off at Darlington Point when the Roosters play host to Waratah Tigers.
It's the clash between two of the favourites for the competition and it was the Tigers who were able to knock off the Roosters in their first clash earlier in the season.
It still stands as the DPC side's heaviest defeat of the season, in a 37-16 win for the Waratahs, and coach Guy Thompson knows where his Roosters have to be better this time around.
"They are a big side, and you can't let them get that roll one," he said.
"If you let them come through the ruck they are hard to stop. You just have to turn them around, not give away penalties and complete your sets, that's your best chance at stopping them.
"They are probably the team to beat, and I believe they are one of the favourites considering the lineup that they have."
The Roosters lineup for the clash will take a bit of a hit this weekend as they will be without Joey Peato through suspension while Jack Lyons looks set for a stint on the sideline.
The centre has had an impressive debut season but will head for scans on Thursday for a suspected MCL injury picked up in the last-minute win over Leeton.
The Roosters have been the masters of the last minute victories in 2024 and Thompson hopes that holds them in good stead for the back end of the season.
"Beside the first Tahs game, we should probably have only lost the one game," he said.
"Lakes stung us down there in a back-and-forth game, but we have been able to grind out these wins all year, which will help us at the back end of the competition.
"It is a lot different to last year when there were only a couple of strong sides. This year, it is a hard game every week, and it prepares you well for the back half of the season."
What Thompson would like to see is for his side to be able to have better control of their competitive spirit as their completion rate have dropped off in recent weeks.
"Everyone in the side is just a competitive person and want to compete on everything. It's not a bad thing. You just have to be able to control it a bit better," he said.
"We see an opportunity, and we are just pushing those extra passes and dropping the ball."
