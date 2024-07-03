'About time' for new domestic violence laws, says LCN CEO

New laws surrounding domestic abuse have come into effect in NSW, as the state becomes the first in Australia to criminalise 'coercive control' as its own crime.
The new laws criminalise repeated physical or non-physical abuse used to intimidate, harm or control someone as a separate offence to domestic violence, and perpetrators could face jail of up to seven years if found guilty.
Coercive control was a precursor to 97 per cent of domestic violence-related homicides between intimate partners between 2000 and 2018.
Linking Communities Network CEO Yvonne Wilson said that the changes were sorely needed but a positive step.
"They're very positive. It's absolutely a move forward, they've been a long time coming and it's about time that it was recognised," she said.
"I think it'll be a positive change and I firmly believe it will encourage more people to speak out and identify what's happening to them."
"Coercive control is all about taking people's independence away from them - everyone should be entitled to live their life in safety and make their own decisions," she said.
Ms Wilson said that it wasn't a silver bullet, and pushed for further education initiatives and diversionary tactics to try and address the problem at its source.
The changes align with harsher bail laws, reversing the presumption of bail to mean that anyone accused of serious domestic violence offences will have to justify why they should be granted release.
Ms Wilson said that she thought the bail laws could go further, but was largely pleased that there was progress being made at all.
"There shouldn't be so many allowed breaches without very strong consequences - that could be tightened up somewhat. If someone breaches their bail conditions, you should only be able to breach it once before there's consequences," she said.
"One thing is not going to solve everything, but a range of things will go towards keeping people safe."
Support is available to those who are distressed. In an emergency, contact 000.
