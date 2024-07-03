Result close as YSC strive for consistency as they head to Canberra

After responding well to a tough defeat a fortnight ago, Yoogali SC hit the road again, this time to take on Tuggeranong United.
While the side fell to a 3-0 defeat to Tigers FC, coach Luke Santolin knew that his side would be able to make a positive response to the heavy defeat to Gungahlin.
" I always say that a team is never more receptive to feedback and growth than after a heavy defeat," he said.
"The team responded as I knew they would, and if you were at the game, you would have seen that we should have been 1-0 up.
"The miss of all misses, which seems to be the story of our season; we just haven't had any luck go our way.
"Missing that chance probably woke Cooma up, but we know that we are getting closer, and this week, we are preparing to give everything that we have because we feel that a result is not too far away."
Santolin was happy to report that he would have his full squad at his disposal with Luke Pandolfo back into the fold after serving his one game suspension but the Yoogali SC side will be without Darren Bailey after he picked up his fourth yellow of the season last weekend.
The fixture against Tuggeranong earlier in the season was the catalyst for the side to make a few structural changes, so while this weekend will be a good reference point, Santolin wants his side to find consistency.
"We had three good games leading up to Gungahlin and then one off day," he said.
"It was good to bounce back against Cooma and prove that we aren't pushovers, but at the moment, it is a mental game for us.
Showing up and executing the basics to ensure that we keep the scoreline intact and give ourselves the best chance of securing a result."
Another factor in the attempt to avoid the drop back to the Captial Premier League could be the new recruit from Argentina, Lucho Monserrat, who debuted for the club two weeks ago.
Santolin is hopeful that he will be able to have a positive impact at the club after strong showings in his first two games.
"The quality is obvious, but it's about adjusting to the physicality of the Australian game," he said.
"I think even he is surprised and impressed by the quality in this league. It's good for us to know that, but it's about trying to get him on the scoresheet."
The meeting between the two sides in round seven saw United come away with a 6-0 win at Kambah 2 which will be the venue for the clash this weekend.
With Yoogali SC six points behind the eighth-placed Canberra Olympic in the fight for relegation, picking up points is becoming more and more important by the week.
