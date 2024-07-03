Yoogali FC know home wins are crucial ahead of second half of season

After knocking off one of the top dogs in the Pascoe Cup competition last weekend, Yoogali FC will look to add another when they play host to Lake Albert.
Having taken down Tolland last weekend with a commanding display in the first half, coach Ross Marando hopes his side will be able to carry through their form.
"The boys were thrilled to get that win," he said.
"It was much deserved and one that was building up, it just shows the type of football that we can play and that we have the ability to match it with some good teams.
"Happy to finally put it into results."
Despite a tough middle stage to the start of the season, with the closeness of the Pascoe Cup standings Yoogali FC are still within reach of a top four position at the end of the regular season.
"The table is pretty crazy at the moment," he said.
"I think the top two are pretty safe at the moment, but from third through to eighth, I think there is four points difference. Young was sitting seventh before last weekend, and then they beat Lake Albert and jumped into third.
"It is going to be a tight season, so we have to capitalise on the home games in the second half of the year."
If the Yoogali side were able to pick up the victory over the second-placed Sharks side, they could rise as high as sixth and potentially just a point outside the top four.
The task of picking up the three points won't be an easy one, but Marando is hoping the information gained from the first round of fixtures will help them in the second half of their debut season.
"Lake Albert are a strong team sitting equal first at the moment," he said.
"We know it is going to be tough, but it can be tough to come here as well, and we have played everyone once now, so we have done our homework and are really prepared for this weekend."
The task will be made more difficult with first-choice keeper Adrian Montagener set for an extended period on the sideline after a second red card last weekend.
Marando has full faith in his deputy, though, after his strong showing against Hanwood.
"It's unfortunate, he (Montagner) was in good form, so it's a bit of a sad one," he said.
"Joseph (Iirilli) will come back in like last time, and I thought he did a wonderful job against Hanwood and made a really good save in the early stages. We have the depth there to cover losses."
Meanwhile, cross-town rivals Hanwood will make the trip across to Wagga looking to extend their undefeated start to the season when they take on the winless Wagga United at Rawlings Park Three.
In the reverse fixture, Hanwood took a 3-0 victory.
