Hanwood FC Academy players get chance to learn from professionals

The up-and-coming footballers at the Hanwood Football Club Academy were given the chance to receive high level coaching after representatives from A-League club Western United came to town.
Western United men's keeper Matt Sutton and women's goalkeeping coach Blerton Belica were both on hand to give their points across a two-day clinic.
Hanwood president Dom Schrippa was pleased to see the club able to tick off one of the goals of starting the academy.
"We wanted to get some players down, whether that be from the A-League or from the city, and thanks to David Valensisi, who is Matt Sutton's agent," he said.
"It was exciting for them to have guys like this at our club training and talking to them.
"Their knowledge and what they were able to teach the kids at the training sessions is something that we had never seen before.
"We had a question and answer session in the club that night to give the kids a perspective of what it's like to be in a professional setup.
"The kids were really engaged with it."
The pair head a training session on Friday night for the goalkeepers at the club before watching some of those keepers in action for the club on Saturday morning before another training session with the academy sides before the Q&A at the Hanwood Club.
The benefits of starting their own academy have been shown already, according to Schrippa, after a strong performance at the Forbes Gala Day, where all of the sides won or reached finals.
