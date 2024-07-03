Share in the gold: Lexus Cup heading to Barellan in international tour

The Barellan Working Clydesdales will host fellow national icon, the Lexus Melbourne Cup next week.
The $750,000 18-carat gold Cup will be accompanied by the Victorian Racing Club team from Harden for a suite of celebratory events in Barellan on July 10.
They include a BBQ lunch, scones, children's activities, a billy boiling competition and horse-drawn wagon rides.
Barellan is one of 39 destinations world-wide selected as a stopover on the five-month Lexus Melbourne Cup tour, which has so far included Tokyo and New York.
For a gold coin donation, residents and visitors alike will be able to share in the gold by donning a white glove, holding the 3.85kg Cup and having their photograph taken.
Victoria Racing Club creative services executive Ryan Kellam and legendary race caller Greg Miles will serve as tour ambassadors, sharing their unforgettable moments with the hallmark of Australian racing.
Barellan is one of 24 rural and regional Australian towns chosen to be part of the National Sweep tour which sees each location allocated a barrier draw.
Representatives from each of the national destinations will be flown to Melbourne to watch the Lexus Melbourne Cup live on track at Flemington.
The town which draws the barrier of the winning horse will be presented with a cash prize of $50,000 to go towards a charity of choice.
The Lexus Melbourne Cup visit was the initiative of the Barellan Working Clydesdale Committee of The Good Old Days Festival, this year planned for October 5th and 6th.
Barellan Working Clydesdale committee secretary Fiona Kibble said horse racing was an intrinsic part of pioneer life in rural and remote Australia and Barellan shares this history.
The nearby Leeton Jockey Club celebrated its 80th anniversary this year and representatives will be in attendance to see the Cup.
"In the early days of settlement, wealthy pastoralists imported leading thoroughbred stallions for their racing stables," Ms Kibble said.
"Often these blood horses were mated with station mares to create a hardy, intelligent horse used for stock work and for the Australian Light Horse.
"These horses evolved into the Australian Stock Horse breed which helped build this nation," Ms Kibble said.
"The Lexus Melbourne Cup visit is during the school holidays, so we invite interested people to Barellan to enjoy the magic of the Cup from 11am on July 10.
"As the birthplace of Evonne Goolagong, and home to the Big Tennis Racquet in her honour, we look forward to having another world-famous Australian icon visit."
The fun will begin from 11am July 10 at the Barellan Sportsground before the Cup will move to the Big Tennis Racquet at 3pm and then to the Barellan and District War Memorial Club at 6pm-8pm for display.
Meanwhile planning is well in hand for the Good Old Days Festival with visitors able to see horse, bullock, camel, donkey, mules and goats in harness, and an Australian Light Horse display.
As well, camel races, blade shearing, butter churning, working dogs, blacksmith, log snigging, rope turning, sheaf tossing, old fashioned children's games, bush poetry, scone making, billy boiling, market stalls and the grand parade will also showcase.
Bookings are now open for gate entry, camping, glamping and camp oven tickets via the website www.barellanclydesdales.com.au
The Good Old Days Festival is supported proudly by the NSW Government through Destination NSW's Regional Flagship Events Program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.