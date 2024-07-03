UNSW to educate Riverina teachers based on its model for training doctors

UNSW Sydney will ramp up its presence in Griffith in 2025 to help address teacher shortages throughout the Riverina.
The UNSW School of Education will offer undergraduate and postgraduate programs in teaching to students in Albury, Wagga and Griffth from next year.
Riverina students would learn remotely but have access to UNSW facilities such as their Rural Clinic Campuses; UNSW Medicine and Health's Rural Clinical School has sites in Albury, Wagga, Griffith, Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie.
UNSW School of Education regional director Emily McKinney said the school had great success in training the next generation of rural doctors since 2000.
"UNSW established the Rural Clinical School and it has been really successful at keeping doctors in regional Australia," she said.
"We have a huge shortage of teachers in the Riverina and we want to see if that model can work for education."
Students would be able to attend seminars in Albury, Wagga and Griffith with UNSW academics and apply for paid paraprofessional roles within UNSW school partners during their studies.
Ms McKinney said UNSW had started talking to primary and secondary schools in the public, Catholic and independent sectors throughout Albury as part of that process.
She said the university would offer 20 enrolments in teaching degrees in the Riverina in 2025, expanding to 110 within four years.
It would also address cost of living pressures for regional students studying away from home, she said.
"We're fully committed," Ms McKinney said.
"We know we can offer high-calibre graduates to schools."
Head of School in the School of Education at UNSW, Associate Professor Tony Loughland, said the partnership of UNSW and the Riverina community working together would lead to a world-class education program in the region.
"UNSW was established in 1949 as a university for the entire state of NSW and not just for the affluent people in Sydney," he said.
"In our 75th year as a university, the UNSW School of Education is seeking to act on that charter to establish a strong presence in the Riverina region of NSW.
"We propose a first-class teacher education program that combines the academic quality of a top 20 global university with the local knowledge and practical wisdom of educators employed across all school sectors in the Riverina."
Bachelor and master programs would be offered in primary and secondary education.
The intensive master program could be completed in 1.3 years.
