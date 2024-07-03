The Area News
UNSW to educate Riverina teachers based on its model for training doctors

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated July 3 2024 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
The UNSW School of Education will offer undergraduate and postgraduate programs in teaching to students in Albury, Wagga and Griffth from 2025. Picture supplied
UNSW Sydney will ramp up its presence in Griffith in 2025 to help address teacher shortages throughout the Riverina.

