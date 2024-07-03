'Industry is ecstatic:' Critical wine courses returning to Griffith TAFE

The MIA's wine industry is saying cheers as critical laboratory operations courses are set to be re-established at Griffith TAFE from next year.
HSC students will be able to take up a TVET laboratory skills course as part of their studies, setting them up for casual work and possible pathways to a career in wine or other industries.
The opportunity for further study has also been secured, with Certificate III in Laboratory Skills and a Certificate IV in Laboratory Techniques also to be offered again after a 10-year hiatus.
There is also a possibility a Diploma of Laboratory Technology could be offered in future.
Head teacher of agriculture/food and wine at Griffith and Leeton campuses Frank Alampi said the re-introduction of the courses will be a terrific boost in addressing workforce shortages in the area.
"We've been championing this for years and the industry is ecstatic about this decision to bring these courses back," Mr Alampi said.
"The courses were still offered over the 10 year period but not locally, so it's great they will be delivered once again in our thriving area."
He is especially excited the TVET laboratory courses will be offered, saying it will not only open work pathways for students who want to stay in Griffith but also equip those looking for casual work.
"It means those who would like to, for example, have a gap year before going on to study can develop these skills at the HSC level before applying for a job.
"It also means those who may want to stay in Griffith and pursue a career in this field can make an income while having the prospects of doing the certificate three or four.
"I've been visiting schools this week and chatting with students about opportunities around these offerings. Already it's garnered much interest," Mr Alampi said.
"We will also plan to be at the Griffith Careers Expo consulting with students and teachers further.
"Some of our former students are now working in labs and have become winemakers themselves, so it will be wonderful to have past generations sharing knowledge with future generations."
Mr Alampi said laboratory work forms a critical component of wine operations but it doesn't just stop there.
The same skills are easily transferable to a range of agricultural, food and beverage production-based avenues.
"Our area is a great example of where these skills can go as we have juice and citrus, chicken, rice, almonds, cotton and more," Mr Alampi said.
"All of these areas require some degree of laboratory testing, not to mention the many industries beyond our area.
"It appears there has been a gap in the wine industry in terms of workforce for some time.
"Many have been saying how hard it's been to secure workers and wineries need plenty of casuals each vintage."
With the MIA being responsible for about 60 per cent of the state's total grape crush, laboratory operations courses provide technical skills winemakers need to accurately measure, test and report on wine properties.
Griffith TAFE has an industry-standard laboratory that includes a microbiology room and a chemical preparation room.
Former laboratory manager and winemaker at Casella Wines Nichole Clarke will utilise her strong industry knowledge and connections to teach the courses.
De Bortoli Wines human resource manager Paul Foley expressed his pleasure at the re-establishment of the accredited courses in Griffith.
"The absence of suitable technical training for our laboratory staff has been a major concern for our business over the past few years," Mr Foley said.
"We look forward to our staff engaging in these programs to assist us in meeting the ever growing technical, compliance and reporting challenges in the industry."
Minister for skills, TAFE and tertiary education Steve Whan was formerly the director of Murrumbidgee Irrigation as well as a CEO of the National Irrigators Council.
He says those roles in addition to his previous portfolio as minister for primary industries, gave insight into the importance of the MIA wine industry to the Riverina economy.
"Like many industries, wineries in Griffith are struggling to attract and retain qualified staff and these courses... will ensure a pipeline of qualified laboratory technicians ready to enter the workforce and meet industry demand," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.