Half on the Hill titles return to familar hands with both titles defended

The Griffith Feral Joggers' Half on the Hill trophies have found their way back into familiar hands after a successful event over the weekend.
There was plenty of action on the hill with 70 competitors taking part across the individual events, with 34 competing in the half marathon along with 17 teams with competitors coming from Coolamon, Coleambally, Leeton, Narrandera, Whitton. St Marys, Research, Saratoga, Finley, Ungarie, Doreen, Bungendore, Lake Albert, Orange and Junee.
The track was left a little greasy in some parts and times were slower as a consequence it didn't stop two familiar faces coming away with the win in the men's and women's half marathon.
Griffith's Aiden Fattore added his name to the men's trophy for the eighth time and fourth in succession after finishing with a time of 1.22:05 to come in just over four minutes faster than Jaidyn Roach while Jim Wythes rounded out the all-Griffith podium.
Meanwhile for the third-time in succession Griffith's Eliza Starr came home in first with a time of 1.48:05, a massive 10 minutes ahead of Griffith's Rachelle Van Der Merwe with Leeton's Tania McVittie a further four minutes behind.
In the 4km event, Callum Vecchio took out the male event just ahead of Nate Mingay and Harrison Palmer, while Lylah Aitken finished just 18 seconds ahead of Coco McIntosh to take out the female title.
In the team event, Clint Murno and Guy Orton took out the men's, Georgia Grimmond and Tania Moore were first in the ladies while Matt Kenny and Kate Melnjnak were on the top step in the mixed event.
