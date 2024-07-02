The Area News
It took just 10 minutes for us to buy an illegal vape in Griffith

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 2 2024 - 4:12pm, first published 4:01pm
From July 1, new laws mean vapes can only be sold in pharmacies to those with a prescription - but The Area News found it still took less than 10 minutes to purchase one in Griffith.

