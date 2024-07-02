Your knowledge needed: Western Riverina Community College recruiting

Western Riverina Community College (WRCC) has been made the pilot of a new recruitment program to address a nation-wide shortage of educational trainers.
With national trainer numbers at around 4000 - inclusive of TAFE - across the nation, WRCC CEO David Martin hopes the new program will make strides to address the shortage.
"The program has come about from Community Colleges Australia to aid this problem," Mr Martin said.
"If it's successful it might serve as a road map for other outlets."
He believes there are many in the area with diverse skills and knowledge that would be invaluable to share.
"The major barrier is a lack of teaching skills; an accredited trainer requires one year of experience but, more crucially, a TAE," he said.
"We want to help people obtain that."
For WCC's Manshant Kaur, becoming a trainer and assessor for the teaching of English to speakers of other languages has been nothing short of rewarding.
Ms Kaur taught English as a second language overseas and said being able to continue sharing her knowledge in Griffith has been extremely beneficial.
"I couldn't have had the mentorship of the accredited Australian system without WRCC," she said.
"It's great for the organisation and for me in solidify my qualifications.
"WRCC is such an important and fantastic place to work where I feel I've gained a range of direct benefits.
"Vocation education training manager Sue Reynolds has accredited many trainers and we really want to ferment that growth."
Mr Martin concurred, saying there are ways for those working full-time to still train, citing technology as one method.
"Trainers are empowered with breaking barriers in education, developing professional relationships and creating growth," he said.
"There are many ways to do it and WRCC is there to help."
Mr Martin said most trainers are generally over the age of 40 and he would like to see younger qualified people take up the role.
"Being a trainer doesn't mean someone needs 30 years of experience to do it," he said.
"It's a long road just to become qualified in a field; we know they are highly valued."
Vocation education training manager Sue Reynolds said WRCC welcomes those from a broad range of industries.
"Obviously in Griffith there is a lot of manufacturing but we're open to other fields including lifestyle and leisure," she said.
"My partner loves photography so I've encouraged him to run photography courses.
"My background is primary education so running literacy and numeracy fits in many ways."
"It's a fitting career and learning makes for a happy life," she said.
"There are also plenty of online opportunities; it's no longer just chalk and talk."
She said the opportunity extends to those who might just be staying in the MIA temporarily.
"There are so many people in Australia who have had long careers and we don't want their knowledge wasted. We want them to be able to share with others," Mrs Reynolds said.
"In addition, in a community college capacity we reach out to others to say if you have particular expertise or talent in a certain area we will pay you to bring it to Griffith.
"It's a great way to pass on skills and knowledge, as well as grow our own."
An information session will be held this Thursday July 4 for those who would like to learn more about becoming a WRCC trainer.
The event will be held at the Griffith Exies Sports Club from 5.30pm, comprising of a Q and A with a number of trainers from diverse fields.
However those who aren't able to make it but are still interested are encouraged to reach out and book a consultation at either a Griffith or Leeton outlet.
More information about the seminar can be found at: https://events.humanitix.com/a-career-in-training
