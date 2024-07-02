Swans sweep rivals off court to see all grades remain inside respective top threes

The Griffith Swans continue to have all five grades inside the top three of their respective grades after performing another clean sweep, this time against arch-rivals Leeton Whitton.
The A Graders were able to send a message to the rest of the competition after coming away with a 34-goal win over the Crows to see them jump into third place in the standings.
The good times continued as the A Reserve side came away with a 54-33 victory while B Grade came away with a 59-42 win to see both sides remain in second.
The longest undefeated run in local sport continues for the C Grade side after they came away with a resounding 43 goal victory which sees them move six points clear at the top of the table.
The under 17s were able to rebound from the second defeat of the season last time out with a 53-21 victory over their rivals.
The Swans have the bye this weekend before a clash with GGGM Lions.
