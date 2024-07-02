Hanwood rebound with commanding victory on home turf

Having experienced a rare home defeat seven days earlier, Hanwood were able to respond in perfect fashion with a big win over Junee.
Wanting to make an instant impact even without the input of coach Anthony Zuccato, who was away on junior representative coaching duties, the home side were able to do just that as Johane Oberholzer was able to loop one over the keeper after just six minutes.
Hanwood were passing the ball around well in the opening 45 minutes and looked like of case of when and not if they would score again.
Airlee Savage added a second midway through the first half but despite the dominance of possession and moving the ball around well, the home side took just a 2-0 lead into the halftime break.
Hanwood skipper Kandice Bertoldo added a third for her side just before the hour-mark, while 10 minutes later, Junee were able to get a goal back.
Wanting to stop any hopes of the Jaguars getting back into the game, Oberholzer curled one in directly from a corner while Savage looked to put the game to bed just five minutes later.
As the final whistle approached, Bertoldo was able to add her second to see the home side come away with a five-goal victory.
Meanwhile cross-town rivals Yoogali FC pushed ladder leading Tolland before falling to a 4-1 defeat at Yellow Tail Park.
It was the home side who put the pressure on the Wolves in the opening stages as Melissa Baquero was able to find the back of the net after 10 minutes.
The lead lasted just nine minutes as Christina Grauer-Kompos found the back of the net for the Tolland side while Lizzie Read scored to see the Wolves take a 2-1 lead into the break.
With 11 minutes to go, Tolland looked to put it to bed with a goal to Ashley Garratt before Read added a second to secure the three points.
It was a nail-biting finish to the Madden Shield clash at Hanwood Oval between Hanwood and Cootamundra.
The Hanwood side came into the clash with seven straight wins and looked to make a statement against the second-placed Strikers outfit.
It was the visitors who were able to take the lead through Niketa Smart, and they were able to hold that one goal lead during the break.
It looked like the Hanwood side would be falling to their first defeat of the season before Natalie Woolnough made a surge down the wing and found her equaliser in the 87th minute.
A goal-line scramble from a corner was toe-poked over the line by Sarah Culla in the 89th minute to see Hanwood make it eight from eight with the 2-1 victory.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.