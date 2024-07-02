Top two creating space at the top of League Tag standings

There is now a four-point gap between the top two and the chasing pack in the Group 20 League Tag competition with six rounds left.
The Yenda Blueheelers have continued their impressive season after coming away with a resounding victory over TLU Sharks.
For the second time this season, the Blueheelers were able to come away with a shutout win over the Sharks with a double to Jenna Richards and one each to Ella Farronato and Alana Koro helped the Yenda side come away with a 36-0 victory.
The win means that Yenda will now jump into top spot having reversed the two points differential between the Blueheelers and Leeton.
The Greens were able to come away with the win but it was the six points scored by the Roosters which sees them drop to second.
It was a good start from the visiting Leeton side, who opened the scoring through co-coach Elli Gill after just four minutes. The Greens were able to extend their lead heading into the break as Taylah Axtill and Jessica Morton finding their way over to see Leeton leading 14-0 at halftime.
Leeton extended the lead just after the break before the Roosters were able to score their only try through Tamsin Hughes. The reprieve was only short-lived for the Roosters as Makayla Bradshaw found her way over before Gill and Morton crossed for their second tries of the game to wrap up the 40-6 victory.
The shock result of the round has seen the Black and Whites fall four points off the pace after a 24-16 defeat at the hands of Hay.
An Ashleigh Penrith double and one to Shemeikah Monaghan wasn't enough for the visiting Black and Whites as a try each to Wainikiti Deku and Karly Fisher helped the Magpies pick up a crucial victory.
The Panthers are now level with the West Wyalong after the Mallee Chicks came away with a mercy rule win over Yanco Wamoon.
It was an impressive start from the visiting West Wyalong side as Ava Lemon scored twice within the opening nine minutes, either side of a try to Janae Downey.
Lemon completed her hat-trick four minutes later and added a fourth before halftime, with Charlee Jones and Downey finishing with first-half doubles.
The game only lasted four minutes into the second half as Lemon scored her fifth while Jones completed her hat-trick in the 60-0 victory.
