Blacks move three games clear in first place with ninth straight victory

The Griffith Blacks continue to show why they are favourites to take out the women's SIRU competition after extending their winning streak with a tight victory over the Waratahs.
In the second grand final rematch for the season, the ladder leaders welcomed the second-placed Wagga outfit to Exies Oval, looking to extend their lead at the top of the table.
Rose Forner and Lele Katoa got the scoring underway for the home side before Amelia Lolotonga found her way over.
The visiting side was able to keep within striking distance as they tried to become the first side to defeat the Blacks, but the home side was always able to find an answer when required.
Seigia Seukeni and Jacklyn Vidler scored either side of a second to Lolotonga as the Blacks were able to hold on to claim their ninth win of the season with a 32-26 victory.
The side will have the week off with a general bye this weekend before heading to Wagga to take on City at Conolly Rugby Park with three games before finals.
