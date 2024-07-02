Disqualified truck driver busted twice in one week

One truck driver has had a very bad week, getting busted twice in one week for driving while disqualified - and on meth.
Just before 11am on June 25, Highway Patrol officers stopped a prime mover and the 27-year-old driver on the Kidman Way near Hillston for a roadside test and a compliance check for the truck.
Checks showed the man was allegedly driving on a disqualified licence, and he was arrested and given a notice to attend court on September 11.
That was the end of it, until July 1 - when Highway Patrol officers stopped a truck on Whybrow Street at 8am for another roadside test and compliance check.
The driver returned a negative test to alcohol, but an oral fluid test returned a positive result for methylamphetamine.
The man was taken to Griffith Police Station for another test, where the check showed that he was the same man from just five days before.
The man was charged with driving while disqualified, as well as possession of illegal drugs.
The man's court date was moved up, and he was refused bail by Griffith Local Court to appear again on July 3.
Police took the opportunity to remind all drivers to stay sober.
"These arrests serve as a timely reminder to all road users that driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a serious offence which has consequences for other road users," a spokesperson for Griffith Police Station said.
