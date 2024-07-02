Breaking barriers: MRHS students in innovative female leadership forum

Griffith year eight students were among those who heard from leaders and innovators on the barriers women face in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics last month.
Students travelled to Sydney to take part in 'The Future of Female Leadership Forum'., joining some 500 industry innovators, educators and fellow students late last month.
Held at the Orbispace Sydney Startup Hub, the inspiring live event aimed to nurture the next generation of female leaders and whilst advocating for women's empowerment.
The Orbispace Initiative (TOI) is a charity addressing barriers that see women underrepresented in STEM and leadership roles across the country.
NSW Minister for Women, Jodie Harrison joined high profile people including Redballon founder Naomi Simson, Gordan Ramsay's Food Stars winner Sophie Hood, NSW minister for finance, domestic manufacturing and government procurement Courtney Houssos, Parliamentary secretary for climate change Trish Doyle and more.
A series of interactive STEM workshops were featured in addition to mindset coaching with a former Silicon Valley executive and networking with accomplished female C-suite executives.
It allowed MRHS students access to experts in their fields where they were able to have valuable conversations and ask questions.
It also allowed personal insight into challenges and opportunities they may encounter on their future journeys.
"The under-representation of women in STEM costs Australia significantly in terms of lost innovation and productivity," Orbispace founder Anna-Grace Millward said.
"A more diverse labor force would add billions to our GDP, while helping our nation navigate critical challenges (like) the energy transition and the advancement of new technologies."
She said a part of founding TOI was knowing accelerating the next generation of female leaders was important in addressing gender equity.
"It also ensures we are fully utilizing our talent pool to deliver a more sustainable future for people and our planet," she said.
"I'm most proud of the scale TOI is achieving, reaching students and educators in the communities where we can have a profound impact.
"Our regional and First Nations girls bring unique cultural knowledge and connection to the land, which is needed for sustainable innovation."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.