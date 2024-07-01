The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Missing man suspected to be in Murrumbidgee

By Staff Reporters
July 1 2024 - 5:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A missing Victorian man is believed to be around the Murrumbidgee, and residents are being urged to keep an eye out for the 27-year-old.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.