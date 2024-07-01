Missing man suspected to be in Murrumbidgee

A missing Victorian man is believed to be around the Murrumbidgee, and residents are being urged to keep an eye out for the 27-year-old.
The 27-year-old Mihai-Robert Salajanu was last seen on May 16, hiring a white MG hatchback in Queensland - but on May 20, the abandoned vehicle was found damaged on Murrumbidgee River Road in Carrathool.
A few days later, on June 1, Mr Salajanu was reported missing to Victoria Police and inquiries began into his whereabouts. Police and family hold serious concerns for Mr Salajanu.
Police are now appealing to the public for assistance in locating the man. Mr Salajanu is described as being of Eastern European background, medium build, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
He is believed to have been in the Carrathool area on May 19 or 20 in a White MG 3 hatchback, with Queensland registration 091-HM6.
It's also believed he may have travelled inland towards Tamworth, Coonabarabran, Dubbo, Bathurst and West Wyalong.
Anyone who may have seen Mr Salajanu is strongly urged to contact Griffith Police Station on 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.