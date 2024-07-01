Five taken to hospital after ute, caravan flip on Kidman Way

As many as five people - including three children - have been taken to hospital following a vehicle roll-over just north of Darlington Point
Emergency services attended the scene on the Kidman Way near the Carrathool turn-off around 12.20pm on July 1.
It's understood a four-wheel drive and caravan had rolled at the scene.
According to Ambulance NSW, three children and two adults were taken to the Griffith Base Hospital with minor injuries.
An ambulance and inspector vehicle attended the scene in addition to police.
Emergency services are still tending the scene and drivers are being urged to take caution navigating the stretch.
It's understood the incident has resolved and there are no road closures in place.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Griffith police on (02) 6969 4299.
More to come
