100-year-old former cook returns to Toganmain Woolshed for working bee

The Toganmain Woolshed is one of several historic locations that will receive much needed funding for restorations.
Located near Carrathool, the woolshed will receive $4750 to re-stump the cook's quarters, with hopes it will eventually be used by working bee members as accommodation.
According to Friends of Toganmain secretary Chris Chirgwin, the group are thankful for the funding as work continues to restore the iconic building.
At a recent working bee, she said 100-year-old Ballarat man Jim Maher returned to the shed where he had been the last working shearers cook over 60 years ago.
"We were incredibly excited to have someone of that age and caliber there with us," she said.
"He can still remember what he cooked and even has some of the cake tins from when he worked at the shed."
The funds will go towards repairs of the cook's hut where it's likely Mr Maher would have spent a good deal of time.
"Since we first took over the work we've been relying on many small grants so this opportunity matched up quite nicely," she said.
"Among two lots of shearing quarters there was a hut for the contractor and another for the cook.
"Once we can get the cook's hut stabilised we might make that our administration office for now but will offer it as accommodation down the track for those touring the area.
"The hut itself is in reasonable condition.
"The stumps lean and are rotten at the bottom but are otherwise alright," she said.
"Even now for our working bees people bring a swag and camp so we would like to do up several of the quarters for added shelter."
Many other Darlington Point and Jerilderie landmarks, some which have been around since the 1800s, will also share in the $25,000 funding boost.
They include the Punt Hotel, the Darlington Point Post office, 'The Homestead', the former Presbyterian Church, and St Jospephs Catholic Church in Jerilderie.
The funding was facilitated jointly by the NSW Office of Environment and Heritage and Murrumbidgee Council, with recipients selected through a meticulous evaluation process.
The balcony of the Punt Hotel will be repaired and repainted as a result of $4000 while 'The Homestead' will receive $5000 to restore original features and have work done to the roof.
Anna Ryan from 'The Homestead' has welcomed the funding.
"It's important to preserve the history of our area for future generations," she said.
'The Homestead' and 'Barracks' date back to the 1880s and are recognised on the National Trust of Australia.
Formerly known as Kerarbury Station, the site reflects the rich agricultural and architectural heritage of the region.
The former Presbyterian Church will have fascia timber replaced and painted with $4000 and the front of the post office will also be repainted with $1000.
As part of the funding agreement, recipients will match the funding on a dollar-for-dollar basis and complete the projects by the end of 2024.
Murrumbidgee Council mayor Ruth McRae said the funding was vital in ensuring the longevity and integrity of the sites for generations to come.
"The restoration works will encompass a spectrum of essential activities aimed at breathing new life into the various sites and conserving their structural integrity and visual appeal."
A second round of funding is expected to open this month.
