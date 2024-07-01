Fashion creative wants your wardrobe decluttered as part of war on waste

A Griffith creative is turning her focus to sustainability, with upcoming workshops aimed to beat the rise of 'fast-fashion.'
Katie Hume has decades of experience in the fashion industry, having personalised hundreds of local bridal dresses and served as an expert stylist, teacher and qualified dress-maker.
Recently she was brought on board to work the wardrobe department of local production The Wedding Singer as well as the film Lords of Soil.
She believes 'fast-fashion' is amounting to copious amounts of waste
"Out of a container of clothing in a warehouse, only half of it sees the light of day," she said.
"I can't believe the amount of waste of labour and resources that goes into something that ultimately ends up in landfill.
"Of course, you're going to have waste in anything... but the sheer volume that isn't needed is frustrating," she said.
Now she wants to show people how to get more bang for their buck, de-clutter their wardrobes and giveaway unneeded clothes for those who appreciate them more.
"The workshops are essentially a wardrobe stock-take of what you have," she said.
"The goal is to create a road-map to ensure your next purchases aren't wasting money.
"I'm adamant there are things everyone doesn't wear and perhaps still have a tag attached, so having that road-map equates to spending less on clothing and the things you don't wear going to someone who might actually need them rather than land-fill," she said.
"There's a choice as to what can be done with unnecessary clothing; it can be altered, given away or sold.
"We all have sentimental items but at the end of the day what's the point in keeping something you don't wear?"
"If it's not serving you any purpose it could be the perfect fit for someone else.
"And it doesn't have to go to land-fill; there are many Facebook pages that sell second hand items."
"Making the right choices, therefore spending money more wisely, is the key and these workshops are suitable for all ages."
She believes the fashion industry isn't as valued as it once was.
"Nowadays people don't have the time or the skills to pay much attention to what they're buying," she said.
"Fabric seems a thing of past so to speak; fast-fashion seems to be replacing it but it's not comparable.
"We learn how to cook, how to drive but we don't learn how to dress even though we do it every day.
"It's about leveraging basic skills," she said.
Her 'Wardrobe Roadmap 101' workshop will be held at the Rooms of Requirement July 14, along with another on August 25.
She says interest in the lead up has been solid.
"It's an opportunity to learn tips and tricks to streamline your wardrobe and create stylish outfits effortlessly," she said.
"I will help you discover your personal style and make the most of your existing wardrobe.
"It's a road-map for you to save money, time, and (create) a boost inspiration and confidence," she said.
