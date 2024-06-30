Blacks fall to tough defeat in first grade on Ladies Day

The Griffith Blacks weren't able to cause an upset on the club's Ladies Day as they welcomed Waratahs to Exies Oval.
It was always going to be tough against the second placed side and it proved to be just that.
Solomahe Fangatua scored the only points for the Blacks as they were unable to stop the point scoring from to Wagga side as Harry Tyson crossed for three tries while Kyle Brown scored twice to see Waratahs take a 71-5 victory.
The Blacks second grade outfit were able to jump back into the top four after a 50-10 victory.
Frederick Tietie scored a double inside 10 minutes to get the Blacks off to a good start while Epelio Serukabaivata crossed before the break.
Tietie completed his hat-trick 13 minutes after halftime while Oleni Ngungutau crossed with 19 minutes left to secure the 40-point victory.
The Griffith side will hit the road next week to take on the undefeated Wagga City outfit at Conolly Rugby Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.