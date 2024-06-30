Difficult campaign rolls on as Yoogali SC fall to a three-goal defeat

The pointless start to life in Capital Football's National Premier League continues for Yoogali SC as they were held scoreless by Tigers FC at Solar Mad Stadium.
It was an evenly match start to the clash with Yoogali SC having the first clear chance but weren't able to capitalise as the sides remained deadlocked at 0-all after 20 minutes.
It wasn't long after that the Tigers' side was able to open the scoring after 22 minutes when Tomohiro Ogawa found the back of the net.
The task became more difficult for the home side as just seven minutes later when Angus Bailey found the back of the net which gave Tigers a 2-0 lead that they were able to hold heading into the halftime interval.
The home side have been able to find goals at home in recent weeks so a comeback wasn't out of the question but another for the second-placed Tigers was going to all but crush those hopes.
Seven minutes after the break, the visiting side were able to do just that as Nikola Taneski found the back of the net to make it 3-0.
Thankfully for the Yoogali SC side, they were able to limit the bleeding after a tough weekend against Gungahlin last weekend, which will be seen as a positive for the side as they fell to a 3-0 defeat.
Meanwhile, the Yoogali SC under 23s outfit fell to a second successive defeat.
In the cruellest of fashions, own goals to Isaac Donadel and Josh Keenan saw the homeside fall to a 2-0 defeat to the ladder leading Tigers outfit.
Yoogali SC will take their quest for their first points on the road next weekend to take on Tuggeranong.
