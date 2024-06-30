Little-Buerckner's conversions make the difference as Yenda hold on at Lakes

The Yenda Blueheelers have survived a scare at the Lake Cargelligo Sportsground after coming away with a four-point win over TLU Sharks.
The Sharks have proven to be a banana skin team for the top five sides this season and after tries to Sinelle Thorpe and Thomas Byrnes had the homeside out to a 10-0 lead.
The Blueheelers were able to hit back through Henry Taylor and Tikiko Noke before the home side were able to score another two of their own with Nathan Morris and Brent Pike both finding their way over.
Not to be discounted however Zac Dal Broi and Aza-Akon Titio both found their way over and while both sides had scored four tries, Isaiah Little-Buerckner kicked two more conversions to see Yenda take a 22-18 victory.
It was a similar story at Hay Park, with the Magpies taking a surprise win over the Black and Whites thanks to superior goal kicking from Ben Taylor who kicked three from four compared to Solo Toru's two in the 22-20 win.
