Hanwood go top in Pascoe Cup after derby day success at home

Hanwood has taken the top spot for the first time this season after picking up a 3-1 victory over local rivals Leeton at Hanwood Oval.
The home side dominated the early stages of the clash and the momentum against the United side was not helped when they lost experienced centre back Alex Dean to a calf injury.
While Hanwood had the ascendancy in the first half but took nothing to the break to show for it as Jordan Bellato had the best chance of the first 45 minutes, but a sharp save from Tyler Arnold kept the score at 0-0.
The inability to break the deadlock in the first half wasn't ringing any alarm bells for Hanwood coach Gabriel Abdala.
"You can control the majority of the ball, and sometimes it can work against you when you don't capitalise on the possession," he said.
"Sometimes you have to be patient, and we showed today that we can be patient."
It took until just before the hour mark for the deadlock to be broken as a Nicholas Codemo cross found Zane Vardanega at the far post and he was able to place it past Arnold.
Sebastian Patane added a second as Vardanega was able to chest a Jordan Dal Broi cross into the path of Patane who blasted it home.
Straight from the kick off Leeton were able to find their way back into the game as Chaise Donetto was played in behind and he took advantage of the Hanwood defence who had switched off momentarily.
It was a short-lived reprieve as Daniel Johnson was able to flick the ball over Leeton United defence and despite some appeals for offside from the Leeton defence, Patane ran away to make it 3-1.
Leeton had a couple of late chances to pull another goal back but weren't able to breach the defence again to see Hanwood take a 3-1 victory.
The victory means the Hanwood side have finished the first half of the season as the only undefeated side in the Pascoe Cup which sees them sitting one point ahead of Lake Albert on the ladder.
"That is what we have been working hard for, and it's where we want to be," Abdala said. "It shows the progression of our team from the start of the season to now."
The strength of the Hanwood side during the first half of the season has been the growth of the juniors, who are playing their first full season of first grade, and they aren't looking out of place.
"It goes to show that it doesn't matter how old you are. Rather, the effort and the intensity, it goes a long way," he said.
"Rahul (Giran) and Jacom (Vitucci), there was probably one lapse in concentration when we conceded that goal, but we went three weeks in a row without conceding."
