Swans take crucial victory over rivals to go into fifth position

Griffith are back in the top five exiting round 11 courtesy of a huge 87-point win over Leeton Whitton in the MIA derby.
The Swans stamped their authority on the game early with a five goals to one opening term and they eventually went on to record a 20.13 (133) to 7.4 (46) win over the Crows.
Heath Northey, Kahlan Spencer, Nathan Richards and Charlie Cunial were all impressive in the big win for the Swans.
Griffith coach Greg Dreyer credited the efforts of Northey as well as noting the performances of Richards, Spencer and Cunial.
"He was good Heater," Dreyer said.
"He's good at organising and directing and the boys respond to him.
"There was a few others as well, it was good having Jack (Rowston) back and Henry (Delves).
"But Heath really organised us through the midfield and he played a very good game.
"I also thought Nathan Richards continued his form pretty well today, he's having a really good year.
"Kahlan Spencer was really good through the middle and Charlie Cunial played on Jade Hodge.
"I thought he did a reasonable job, Hodgey is a very good player and I think Charlie handled him well."
Henry Delves returned to the Swans lineup this week after missing their loss to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and he had a big impact kicking four goals.
Dreyer agreed it was nice to have the key forward back in the side as a target inside forward 50.
"Yeah he's a good player Henry," he said.
"He moves well and he's a good target, he's hard to stop and he had a good day today."
The Swans were coming into the clash after back-to-back losses to Collingullie-Wagga and the Goannas and Dreyer said it was nice to get a win ahead of having the bye next weekend.
"It didn't matter who we played to be honest, it was just about getting back to playing some consistent footy," he said.
"I thought we played reasonably well, we kicked 7.1 in the third and 5.2 in the last so it was nice to be able to run the game out.
"You can only play who you've got and we did that, we felt we did what we had to do so I'm pleased we got back on the winners list again.
"It was nice to get back and have a bit of structure and a bit of clear thinking and communication on the ground. Just get back to what we do well and it was good to get back into a bit of a groove, we've got something to build on now."
The Swans have the bye ahead of a clash against GGGM Lions at Exies Oval.
