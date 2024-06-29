Yoogali FC show their tenacity to pick up much-needed points

Yoogali FC picked up a much-needed win on a wet Saturday night after coming away with a 4-2 win over Tolland at Yellow Tail Park.
The home side had the better of the possession in the opening stages, with a long-range effort from Jacob Rizzeri, the closest the side came to opening the scoring in the opening 14 minutes.
They didn't have to wait much longer for the deadlock to be broken as a long ball from Adrian Montagner sending Michael Perre through one-on-one with the keeper and he made no mistake.
Just five minutes later, Rizzeri got his side's second after his long-range shot was deflected just past the Tolland keeper.
Perre completed a first-half hat-trick with two goals in the space of five minutes to see Yoogali FC in dreamland leading the Wolves 4-0 at the break.
With 18 minutes gone in the second half, Tolland was able to find a way back into the game before the game took a turn with 20 minutes left.
Montagner was adjudged to have fouled a Tolland striker and denying a clear goal scoring opportunity and given his second red card of the season, having just returned from suspension this week, and Tolland was able to convert the penalty to set up a nervous finish.
Tony Agresta deputised as a keeper for the remainder of the game and Yoogali FC coach Ross Marando was full of praise.
"Nothing but proud of that bloke," he said.
"Plays a full game of ressies, then steps up to play on the field for first grade off the bench and put his hand up to go in goal. He sacrificed whatever he needed to for us to get the win."
Agresta was able to see off any chances that were on target from Tolland in the dying stages and after six minutes of added time, Yoogali FC heard the final whistle to take a 4-2 victory.
With it being four games without a win in the Pascoe Cup, Marando knew how important the three points were.
"I think we knew that it was down to the point where we knew we had to get a victory," he said.
"We did a bit of tinkering this week with a few positional swaps and new players coming in.
"Once that first goal came, we knew we'd be able to get the flow on, and the boys were able to do just that."
