Rustic Collina family home expected to sell for between $650 to $700K

One of the original homes of the Collina area has hit the market with a price tag of between $650,000 and $700,000.
Located at 88 Blumer Avenue, the classically pleasing building reminiscent of 60s and 70s architecture boasts a modern, newly renovated interior.
Aside from its heritage, one of the unique features of the site is its oversized double garage with space enough to support a workshop or an entertaining area in addition to two vehicles.
Handled by Elders Real Estate, agent Joseph Poli says it's a rare offering not just in the Collina area but the overall Griffith market.
"This was among the first of the area in the vicinity of Ted Scobie Oval," Mr Poli said.
"Due to renovation, it's a spacious house ready for a family.
"I envision it suiting a second-time buyer as a forever home due to its ideal features," he said.
"It's high off the ground, solid, located in a picturesque and popular part of Griffith and holds character and dominance throughout."
Renovations to the brick veneer, terracotta-tiled roof residence include new flooring and carpets encompassing three bedrooms, kitchen and bathroom, dining area, and sizable decks overlooking front and backyards.
"It's across the road from a daycare centre and there are numerous others close by, not to mention the MRHS Wade site and the Driver shops nearby," Mr Poli said.
"The garage is definitely a surprise and an asset; you don't really see them that big anymore with what this location offers, particularly in a residential setting.
"Typically more modern homes of ten years of less would have cars take up the entire garage space but this holds opportunity for more to utalise.
"I have to say overall the place holds a nostalgia and character you don't really see anymore."
More information can be found at https://www.domain.com.au/88-blumer-avenue-griffith-nsw-2680-2019332502
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.