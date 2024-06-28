Addressing medical staffing concerns starts at home

After going away for almost sixteen years of medical training, Doctor Tau Loseli has been working back home in Griffith for nine months - and says the solution to the medical staffing crisis has to start the same way.
Dr Loseli works as an orthopaedic surgeon across both Wagga and Griffith, and has been hard at work trying to build up Griffith's infrastructure and capability of routine surgeries.
"It's me and another surgeon here trying to get through trauma and elective cases," he said.
"We've got a service, but I'm trying to build it up because there's no system or infrastructure in place at the moment. I'm trying to get those systems and networks happening so people don't have to travel to Wagga for routine surgery."
With the upcoming development of the Griffith Base Hospital, lots of attention has been put on attracting staff out to the regions - but Dr Loseli said the solution was to inspire people in the country to pursue medicine and then come back.
"It seems the model is 'build it and they will come' but I think that's a hard sell. It's a long way for people to come out here, leave their family and networks so I think it's hard," he said.
"I have a vested interest in this place because it's where I come from. It has to come from inside ... there's a staff shortage, not just in doctors but nurses, physiotherapists, radiographers. Trying to get them to come out to the country is a problem because they've got no reason to."
Access to those external programs and boosts available in metropolitan areas can be a hurdle, but Dr Loseli made it - and encouraged anyone interested to look into possible pathways into the career of their dreams.
"It takes a little while but you can do it ... for me, the biggest advantage of coming back is that I'm giving back to and treating my community. That's how you attract people, you get them at the grassroots if they grew up there or did medical school there."
