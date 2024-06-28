Poker scene heating up in Griffith and Riverina

The poker games in Griffith are getting heavier, as the yearly finals approach - with a $30,000 prize pool up for grabs at the finals in September.
The Australian Poker Leagues' Riverina Championship is ready for September 7 and 8, with a $180 buy-in for a full day of poker and a $30,000 prize pool up for grabs for those who can keep a straight face under pressure.
Until then, players will be getting their practice in at regular games held at clubs around Griffith, Leeton and Narrandera - but the passion for the game goes well beyond the chance to win a bit of cash.
Organiser Fred Ciccia said that the poker scene in Griffith and the Riverina was growing, but the focus was always on having fun with mates rather than winning big.
"Our focus is always to provide cards for entertainment, more than anything. This is our big game for the year but we have $30 games weekly," he said.
"We have a good range of players. We've got 18 to 95-year-olds, a good mix of men and women ... We have a guy with early stage dementia. He came the other night, everyone welcomed him and he made the final table, it was therapeutic."
He added that outside of Albury - Griffith and the Riverina were rapidly becoming one of the biggest poker centres for eager players, estimating around 100 locals for the major event, with an extra 20 to 30 coming in from out of town to play.
"It's going pretty good. One of our guys a few weeks ago qualified and went to Las Vegas, he came fifth. We had another guy win $130,000 last year, that was a great achievement," he said.
Spectators are welcome for the finals in September, but not within a metre of the table. The game will also be livestreamed on the Australian Poker League's website.
More information on the games is available at playapl.com. Walk-ins are welcome at regular games, though registration and proof of age is required.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.