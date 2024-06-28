Higher costs, higher need: Can Assist president overjoyed with donations

Griffith Can Assist president Olga Forner has expressed sincere gratitude to the community following a sizeable donation this week.
It comes as she describes an increased need for assistance in Griffith and the surrounding area amid higher costs of getting patients to treatment centres and for accommodation since the pandemic.
According to Mrs Forner, last financial year $169,000 was required for those in need and while the organisations financial result for this year is currently pending, she believes it will again reach the $100,000 mark.
"Not only have we noticed an increase of need in our area, but the cost of accommodation and travel expenses has gone up since the pandemic," Mrs Forner said.
"Flights and accommodation have almost doubled and it used to be that some outlets in major cities would offer a discount if you were staying nearby. We're not seeing that often any more.
"I know in Sydney after the pandemic some of the centres closed while others changed hands resulting in some of these costs.
"Helping people receive that all-important treatment has never been more expensive and that is why we appreciate these donations so much. It's so heart-warming."
The Griffith local court house's annual charity drive managed to raise $6,070 which was handed over to the cancer care charity on June 26.
In a further boost, the Griffith Regional Aquatic and Leisure Centre also donated $370 from a Mother's Day raffle.
"It's extremely important what they've done and I'm delighted with the resulting figure," Mrs Forner said.
Griffith Regional Aquatic and Leisure Centre manager Craig Tilston said council is glad to assist organisations like Can Assist where possible.
"They do a fantastic job helping our community and those through difficult times; they're absolutely essential to a place like Griffith," Mr Tilston said.
"Raising money as part of our Mother Day raffle was a case of helping wherever we could, because at the end of the day you never know when you may need a service like Can Assist."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.