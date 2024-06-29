The Area News
The Area News
People will die this winter in struggle to keep warm - I was almost one of them

By Keith Wheeler
Updated June 29 2024 - 5:41pm, first published 4:00pm
Keith Wheeler says the first really cold spell of winter has hit and claimed its victims. He says they were likely battling uncontrollable electricity bills, had cut back too far and paid the price. Picture by Canva
WHEELER'S WISDOM 

Pneumonia. I was given a chest x-ray soon after arriving. Later, I had two CT scans to establish that my throat and thyroid did not have tumours, three doses of radiation within a couple of days. The radioactive isotopes for these procedures are produced at the Lucas Heights atomic reactor in Sydney's far southern suburbs.

