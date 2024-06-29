Reducing risks, saving blood: new machine changes surgery at Wagga

Thanks to a new machine at Wagga Base Hospital, patients undergoing surgeries with potential for major blood loss can now be re-transfused with their own blood.
The new machine, a CellSaver Auto Transfusion System was one of approximately 35 pieces of equipment purchased by the hospital with a $164,000 donation from the Wagga Base Hospital Auxiliary.
Anaesthetics clinical nurse educator Krystal Sheridan said the machine can suction up a patient's blood lost during a surgical procedure, spin it through a centrifuge to clean it and have it ready to be re-transfused into the patient.
"Cases which have potential for major bleeding, especially those emergency sort of cases, we can hopefully introduce it in and provide that as an extra service," she said.
"So they don't then require blood from blood banks ... saving in that area and less risk for the patient."
Though there are still risks associated with using the machine, other issues such as mismatched identities from donor blood can be mitigated as the patient's blood never leaves their side, making the risks lesser than using donor blood.
Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) clinical nurse consultant in blood management Kristen Brown said they try to optimise the patient's own blood and reduce the transfusion of donated blood products wherever possible.
"We know that with each individual unit of blood product that's transfused comes risks," she said.
"Even though we've got one of the safest blood supplies in the world, you've still got your risks, particularly with emerging viruses, but things are changing rapidly in the world around the safety of blood and blood products.
"It's still very safe, but obviously, to be able to give someone back their own blood is optimal. So that's where this machine comes into place."
Ms Brown said the machine also assists with blood management, although blood donation was still very much needed.
"Whatever can reduce the demand that we have on national supplies of blood products is really important," she said.
"Particularly over the winter period, it makes it really hard for donors to get there and donate, being well enough to donate," she said.
"We do run through stages where we've got significant shortages. So in those stages, it's really fantastic that we have the capacity to try and reduce our demand on the national supply by being able to give people back their own blood products, as opposed to donated blood products."
The CellSaver has been on the hospital's wish list for some time now and will provide a vital service for patients.
"To be able to give the patient back their own blood in a timely manner, I think in the long term, it'll have a greater impact than we can even imagine for the community," said Ms Sheridan.
Members of Wagga Base Hospital Auxiliary visited the hospital on Wednesday morning to present the cheque for $164,000 to the hospital.
The around 35 pieces of equipment ranged in price from $750 to $35,000, with the CellSaver Auto Transfusion System the most expensive, and other items such as a blanket warming cabinet, bladder scanners and infusion pumps being among the rest.
This brings the total value of equipment donated by the auxiliary since 2008 to more than $2.3 million.
Secretary Gloria Mason said being able to raise and donate the money meant a lot to the auxiliary.
"If it's going to help and they don't have to source is from somewhere else, and if it helps saves lives, that's a good thing," she said.
The group raised the money in many ways, but put a lot of the donations down to its op shop.
"Pam [Whiting] is our very valuable shop manager and she's been doing it since it started, and has a lot of dedication," Ms Mason said.
"We're a good team, we all work together and we do get a lot of donations and sometimes a lot at once."
Ms Brown acknowledged the importance of the auxiliary's donation for the patients who receive treatment at Wagga.
"There's always a gap between what the state can afford, and [the auxiliary] do such a marvellous job of filling gaps, to promote improved outcomes for our patients," she said.
Wagga Base Hospital general manager, Dr Len Bruce, said the purchased equipment improves patient comfort and gives staff access to cutting edge medical equipment, much earlier than they otherwise would.
"One of my first memories of coming to Wagga Base Hospital as an anaesthetist was the excitement of receiving our first video laryngoscope, purchased for us by the Wagga Base Hospital Auxiliary," he said.
"It is really heartwarming for the staff to know that people recognise them, and think of them, and want to make their job easier or more enjoyable by making sure they have the chance to use the latest technology.
"I offer my sincere thanks to all our wonderful volunteers for their hard work and dedication to improving our facilities and increasing the comfort of patients and their families."
