Safe Haven putting themselves out there for NAIDOC

Griffith Safe Haven hosted a special NAIDOC Week event with a twin purpose - of promoting NAIDOC events and inclusivity, and reminding Griffith of their location and purpose in a bid to encourage use.
The Griffith Safe Haven has been providing an alternative to the emergency department for people in crisis for the last three years, but the service was concerned about a lack of visibility among Griffith residents who could benefit.
Chloe Merritt is a clinician at the centre and explained that having a space to talk through issues and difficult topics such as suicide or self-harm was vital for both clients, and the community.
"We provide a safe space to talk about suicide - by providing that space, we take a load off people's shoulders," she said.
"When we can't talk about something, it becomes difficult to address it."
For NAIDOC Week, the service set up a range of activities and a 'community day' - with food from the Rotary Club of Griffith Avanti and a range of zen arts and crafts activities from Indigenous art to making friendship bracelets.
The free service is run by NSW Health and doesn't require any sort of referral, although they do have the power to refer visitors onwards if needed.
Tegan Fattore is a peer support worker and said that while they had clients to help, they were hoping to encourage more to make use of the service.
"We're just coming on three years, it's not as many as we'd like - we get a few regulars coming through but Wagga gets the boom," she said.
"It's a balancing act, trying to master telling people we're here and provide that discretion. That's why we're hosting a bit of a barbecue, community gathering so people can see the space."
Ms Fattore added that further community events were 'definitely in the works' and to keep an eye out for further information.
Griffith Save Haven is open from 2pm to 9pm every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
If you or anyone you know needs help, support is available. In an emergency, contact 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.