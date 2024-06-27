The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Photos and Video

The best tactic to watch the Paris Olympics

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
June 27 2024 - 4:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Olympics are on from July 26. Shutterstock photo.
The Olympics are on from July 26. Shutterstock photo.

Whenever I sit down and think about when to take my annual leave, I look at the calendar.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.