'I want to help give back': Lap It Up Leeton aiming to support charities

Leeton is gearing to have its own biggest lap, raising funds for local charities and those doing it tough.
The inaugural Lap It Up Leeton is already generating a positive response, with plans underway for cars, motorbikes and more to parade Pine Avenue in an evening display of chrome and smiles.
In addition, children's activities and entertainment, along with markets, are expected to feature on September 7.
Organiser Roly Zappacosta hopes businesses will also remain open into the evening to coincide with the cause and give the Leeton economy a boost.
"Essentially it will be similar to what Griffith does with the Biggest Lap," Mr Zappacosta said.
"It will be an opportunity for a big cruise to support several important local people doing it tough, as well as valuable charities like Can Assist.
"Market stalls will be held in Chelmsford Place along with vehicle displays.
"It will be open to all cars and bikes that are registered.
"As a result, we're hoping to be able to have a traffic management plan to close off the street from the Roxy Theatre roundabout down to the Belah Street intersection for the three hour event."
For Mr Zappacosta, kick-starting the Lap has personal importance for him.
"I'll do anything to help raise funds for cancer; my parents have grappled with it and I know of two members of our community who are suffering similar ailments," he said.
"When you can raise some funds to help your fellow community members, friends and family get by it makes you feel good to know you're making a difference."
In particular, supporting Can Assist is crucial to him.
"I know when my own family was going through ordeals, Can Assist was absolutely fantastic getting them to Wagga. So to me this is a way to give back."
He hopes for plenty of support in the lead up.
"I've had heaps of messages on social media and there's been lots of conversation happening in Leeton and Griffith, with numerous car clubs like the Expatriates getting on board," he said.
"I hope to get the final ticks from council so we can start opening it up for registrations which i hope will be a couple of hundred.
"I'm also hoping for volunteers on the night and sponsors in the lead up."
Those who are interested can contact Mr Zappacosta on 0407 816 467.
Lap It Up Leeton will be held from 5.30pm on September 7.
More information can be found on the Lap It Up Leeton Facebook page.
